A former Conservative councillor who went on the run after being accused of voyeurism has been arrested almost 3,000 miles away in Cape Verde, police have said.

Robert Holden, 49, was due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court in April accused of 31 offences of voyeurism, 32 of misusing a computer and three relating to indecent images.

But he failed to appear and a warrant was issued by a district judge for his arrest.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The force has been informed that Robert Holden, 49, of Sowerby Bridge has been arrested in Cape Verde. A judicial process is ongoing to return him to the UK."

Cape Verde is an archipelago and island country in the central Atlantic Ocean, consisting of ten volcanic islands between 600 and 850km west of continental Africa.

Mr Holden, a former Calderdale councillor, from Sowerby Bridge, resigned his seats on both Calderdale Council and Ripponden Parish Council last year.