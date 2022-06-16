Hull NHS waiting times rank worst in the country for May

NHS data for May has revealed that Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust saw fewer than 49% of their Accident & Emergency patients inside the NHS target of four hours.

The worst rate of all NHS trusts in England, they saw 11,014 patients come through their A&E doors but more than half of those had to wait over four hours before treatment.

Other hospitals in our region also fell short of the NHS target of seeing 95% of patients within four hours.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust saw just 65% of people through their A&E doors treated within the desired time frame.

Airedale NHS Foundation Trust attended to 64% of patients within four hours, while Northern Lincolnshire And Goole NHS Foundation Trust saw to 65%. The rates for Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and Harrogate And District NHS Foundation Trust were both 68%.

The emergency department of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust treated the most patients in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire with 30,096 people entering A&E.

6 of the 22 hospital trusts in the Calendar region did achieve the NHS target including the Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, Goole and District Hospital and Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust.

Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust also just missed the target with a rate of 93.1%.

ITV Calendar News have approached Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust for comment but they are yet to respond.

