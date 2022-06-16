Leeds United's Premier League fixtures for the 2022/23 season have been released, with Jesse March's side at home on both the opening and final days of the season.

Entering their third season back in the Premier League – after narrowly avoiding relegation on a nail-biting final day last season – Leeds will host Wolverhampton Wanderers on the opening day.

Their sole home fixture in September comes against newcomers Nottingham Forest, fresh from their play-off final success against Huddersfield Town. The following week sees a trip to arch rivals Manchester United, 17 September.

Raphinha celebrating final day survival at Brentford last season is rumoured to be wanted by other clubs Credit: PA

The Whites travel to Liverpool on 29 October, with home fixtures against Fulham and AFC Bournemouth either side before travelling to Tottenham Hotspur in the final fixture before a break for the 2022 World Cup.

Elland Road will welcome those returning international stars on Boxing Day, 26 December, with a tantalising clash against Manchester City, before travelling to Newcastle United on New Year's Eve.

Always a hotly anticipated fixture, Leeds host Manchester United on February 11 in the build up to hectic end-of-season schedule.

Six games in April are likely to have a huge impact on where Jesse Marsch's team will finish in the table, with games lined up against the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Leicester.

Jesse Marsch moved to Leeds from Red Bull Salzburg last season Credit: PA

Tottenham visit Elland Road on the final day.

Leeds United's 2022/23 Premier League fixtures in full:

August 6: Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

August 13: Southampton (A)

August 20: Chelsea (H)

August 27: Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

August 30: Everton (H)

September 3: Brentford (A)

September 10: Nottingham Forest (H)

September 17: Manchester United (A)

Leeds started their campaign with defeat at Old Trafford last season Credit: PA

October 1: Aston Villa (H)

October 8: Crystal Palace (A)

October 15: Arsenal (H)

October 18: Leicester City (A)

October 22: Fulham (H)

October 29: Liverpool (A)

November 5: AFC Bournemouth (H)

November 12: Tottenham Hotspur (A)

*** Break in Premier League fixtures for the World Cup ***

December 26: Manchester City (H)

December 31: Newcastle United (A)

January 2: West Ham United (H)

January 14: Aston Villa (A)

January 21: Brentford (H)

February 4: Nottingham Forest (A)

February 11: Manchester United (H)

February 18: Everton (A)

February 25: Southampton (H)

March 4: Chelsea (A)

March 11: Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

Pascal Struijk scored against Brighton in Leeds' final home game last season Credit: PA

March 18: Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

April 1: Arsenal (A)

April 8: Crystal Palace (H)

April 15: Liverpool (H)

April 22: Fulham (A)

April 25: Leicester City (H)

April 28: AFC Bournemouth (A)

May 6: Manchester City (A)

May 13: Newcastle United (H)

May 20: West Ham United (A)

May 28: Tottenham Hotspur (H)

All fixtures are subject to change following the publication of television schedules throughout the season.