Police are appealing for information after two men tried to steal a dog from a man who was walking through a field in West Yorkshire.

The victim was walking his dogs in a field off Field Head Lane, Birstall, at around 10am on Friday, 10 June, when two men threatened him and demanded he hand over his French bulldog.

One of the would-be thieves grabbed the dog's lead, but the victim fought back and both suspects then ran away towards Drighlington, leaving him unhurt.

Both suspects were described as Middle Eastern, in their mid 20s, around 5ft 8ins tall, and wearing high-visibility vests.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to call 101.