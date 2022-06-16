Police shot a man after two officers were seriously injured during an armed confrontation at a house in northern Lincolnshire.

Humberside Police were called at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, 15 June, after reports of a man armed with weapons inside a house in Theodore Road, Scunthorpe.

Deputy Chief Constable Paul Anderson said: "Officers were quickly deployed and a cordon was put in place to ensure the safety of those nearby.

"During the incident the man was shot by police, he was taken to hospital where he currently remains in a stable condition.

"Two police officers were also injured whilst responding to the incident, both were taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries."

Police at the scene on Theodore Road, Scunthorpe. Credit: MEN Media

He said the injured officers were being supported by their line managers, the Police Federation and the force's welfare team, as are their colleagues who attended the incident.

The force has referred itself to the watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over the incident.

The scene on Thoedore Road. Credit: MEN Media

An IOPC spokesperson said: "We can confirm we have opened an independent investigation following an incident at an address in Scunthorpe at around 9pm yesterday evening in which firearms officers attended.

"We were advised that a police firearm was discharged during the incident and that a man sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result. We are also aware that two police officers were injured and we wish all those involved a speedy recovery.

"After being informed of the incident by Humberside Police, we sent investigators to the scene and to the post-incident procedure, where the officers involved provided their initial accounts.

"Our investigation is in its very early stages."