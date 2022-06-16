A brother and sister say they were excited to stumble across a rare pink grasshopper while playing in their back garden.

Noah Reddish, 11, and his sister Elsie, eight, were playing football when they found the insect crawling in the garden of their home in Witham St Hughes, Lincolnshire.

They had to search the internet to confirm what they found.

Elsie said she was excited to find out how rare it was and couldn't wait to tell her friends and teachers.

Pink grasshoppers are extremely vulnerable and do not survive for long in the wild as they are easily spotted by predators. Credit: Lincolnshire Live/Men Media

Why are some grasshoppers pink?

It is estimated that there is a 1% chance of seeing a pink grasshopper during a person's lifetime.

According to National Geographic, grasshoppers can turn pink due to a genetic mutation, known as erythrism, which causes a reddish discoloration.

It is thought their chances of survival in the wild are limited because they are easily found by predators, making sightings even more unusual.

A spokesperson for the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust said the grasshopper that Noah and Elsie found was likely to be a juvenile.

The spokesperson said: "Pink ones blend in well with the pinks, reds, yellows and browns of decomposing leaves close to the ground.

"More mature grasshoppers are usually greens and browns, blending in with taller vegetation, but many have flashes of yellows and reds especially if they normally live in shorter vegetation with lots of bare soil patches.

"Grasshoppers spend the winter as eggs in the ground. They hatch in late spring but do not become large enough to be noticed until about now."

