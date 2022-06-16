Police want to track down a dog walker who spoke to a 15-year-old girl shortly before she was seriously sexually assaulted in a Leeds park.

The teenager was attacked at around 7.30pm on Monday, 13 June, in Hainsworth Park in Farsley.

West Yorkshire Police said a woman who was with a child and a labradoodle dog may be able to help with their enquiries.

A spokesperson said: "Enquiries suggest she spoke to the 15-year-old victim shortly before the incident."

Anyone with information should contact the Leeds District Safeguarding Unit via 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.