Police are investigating the discovery of a human skull in a remote area of Lincolnshire farmland.Lincolnshire Police cordoned off a duck pond near to Pear Tree Lane at Fulstow, Louth, after a member of the public made the find on Thursday, 16 June. Forensic investigations are taking place.

One woman living nearby, who declined to be named, told the Grimsby Live website: "The police were here at first light. It was about 4am. Someone found a human skull. It is a shock."Everyone is asking questions about who it could be and how long they had been there. It is sad because it is someone's brother or sister or maybe a parent. The bloke who found it said it has teeth but no one knows how long it has been there."

Forensic investigations are being carried out at the site. Credit: MEN Media

'In-depth forensic examination'

A police spokesperson said investigations would likely take several weeks.

They said: "Our force control room was called by a member of the public who reported that the bone was in the pond at around 12.37pm on Thursday."We believe this may be a human skull, but this will be determined by an in-depth forensic examination of the skull which can take up to several weeks to complete.

"The area has been cordoned off and we expect to remain in the area carrying out a full search over the weekend and into Monday."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.