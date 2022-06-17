A violent and controlling man who attacked his partner while driving along a motorway before dragging her along a road as she tried to escape has been jailed.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Lee Elwood, 35, from Bradford, was with his victim in his Land Rover Freelander when he started punching her and pulling her hair as they drove along the M18 in South Yorkshire on July 1 last year.

After exiting the motorway he stopped at a McDonald's restaurant in Bramley, Rotherham, but as the victim attempted to escape he set off driving again, dragging her along the floor for several metres at the side of his vehicle.

In what police described as a "horrendous act of violence", the woman suffered broken bones in her neck, ribs, a punctured lung, a torn liver, a fractured tibia and multiple grazes and bruises.

The attack happened outside McDonald's in Rotherham. Credit: Google

Elwood, of no fixed address, then went on the run, prompting a nationwide search which resulted in him being arrested three months later in Leicestershire.

The court heard the attack last year was the culmination of seven years of abuse suffered by the woman, who is in her 30s.

'Control through violence and fear'

Elwood pleading guilty to coercive and controlling behaviour and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was jailed for seven years.

Det Sgt Chris Byrne, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Elwood is a violent individual, who isolated his victim and controlled her through both violence and fear of violence.

"He had no consideration for her safety on that day. He just wanted to drive her away, so she would not tell anyone of the violence she was suffering from. He had no intention of facing the consequences of his actions.

"I am pleased he has been served justice for his atrocious and violent crimes."

The victim is recovering from her injuries, he added.