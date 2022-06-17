A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a man at a fishing pond in Sheffield.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to the site, off Herries Road in the Shirecliffe area, at 9.21pm on Thursday, June 16, by concerned members of the public.

A man was taken to hospital by ambulance, but was later pronounced dead. His family has been informed. A post-mortem examination is due to take place today.

Crime scene investigators at the scene Credit: MEN Media

An 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

South Yorkshire Police have sealed off the area while investigations take place.

A post on the Herries Road Pond Facebook page said: "The pond will be closed for a short period due to a police incident last night so please don’t try to get on I will let you all know when we are back open."

