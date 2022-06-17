A food shop in Hull was temporarily closed as an "imminent" health risk after inspectors found it littered with dead flies and selling out-of-date produce.

Officials from Hull City Council's environmental health department issued a rare zero hygiene rating after investigating Oho – a European food store in Spring Bank. The rating effectively ranked the outlet in the bottom 1% in the country.

As well as flies in the kitchen, inspectors found rotten vegetables and concerns over the shop's cleaning regime and the contamination of food.

In a report to the council, an inspector said: "The rear kitchen and equipment within it were dirty at the time of the inspection. It was obvious that effective cleaning was not taking place on a frequent basis, especially the deep cleans.

Inspectors raised concern about dirty utensils. Credit: MEN Media

"There was a large amount of fruit flies within the kitchen and within the kitchen cupboards. Also, dead bluebottle flies were found on window sills and work tops. Fruit flies are attracted to sticky, grubby surfaces."

Rotten beetroot

Food was being served at the wrong temperature and some was labelled incorrectly.

The report added: "It is an offence to place food on the market for sale if it is unfit for human consumption. A tub of rotten beetroot was found within the refrigerator within the kitchen. These had obviously been there for some time.

Credit: MEN Media

"Carrots were being stored in a drawer within the refrigerator labelled defrosting chicken only. These carrots were intended to be used in ready to eat salads, therefore would not be going through any cooking treatment."

The report listed further concerns about dirty light switches and handles, ovens, work surfaces, walls and floors, cupboards and appliances.

The storage of food was a concern. Credit: MEN Media

The store was found to be an "imminent health risk" following the visit in April and the store was voluntarily closed. A deep clean was then carried out and a follow-up inspection a day later deemed that the shop was no longer an imminent risk and could reopen.

The inspector's report said: " I revisited on 14 April 2022. The kitchen had received a deep clean, enough to remove the imminent risk to health, therefore consent for food production to recommence was given."

The owners, who can apply for a new inspection once improvements have been made, have yet to respond to attempts to contact them for comment.

