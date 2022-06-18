Lincolnshire cost of living campaigners head to capital

Campaigners from Lincolnshire are among hundreds marching in central London today over the rising cost of living.

Coach loads of teachers set off from Lincoln city centre this morning to send a message to the government about rising costs.

The Trade Congress Union, which organised the event, said workers were suffering the "longest and harshest" squeeze on their earnings in modern history.

It is expected to be the largest trade union protest in years, with working people from every sector and every corner of the country uniting to call for action on the cost-of-living emergency.

Banners reading “cut war not welfare” and “end fuel poverty, insulate homes now” were on display.

"People can't afford to live" said Bradley Wall from NASUWT

Research by the TUC suggested that workers have lost almost £20,000 since 2008 because pay has not kept pace with inflation.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary said: “The future of education is under threat: highly qualified education professionals are expected to work more for less pay and endure a cost-of-living crisis that continues to break records and push households into financial hardship.”

Angela Butler, NASUWT President, added: "Under the Government’s watch, teachers’ working hours, workload pressures and bills has gone up, but our pay covers less and less – it's unsustainable.

"Too many talented teachers have already been forced out of the job they love, and more will follow if the Government and employers choose to not intervene."

Ian Fowler told ITV News he is spending £400 a month on petrol just to get to work

For some in the industry, simply getting to work is proving too much. Ian Fowler is teacher and one of those who went to London from Lincoln.

He said: "I'm now putting up to £100 worth of petrol in my a car a week just to go to work. So £400 of my salary just to go to back and back every day."

In a statement, a HM Treasury spokesperson said: “We know that people are struggling with rising prices and worried about the months ahead.

"That’s why we’ve stepped in to ease the burden, helping eight million of the most vulnerable British families through at least £1,200 of direct payments this year - and giving every household £400 to help pay their energy bills.”