Police appeal for witnesses after fatal crash in Scunthorpe

Police have launched an investigation after a 24-year-old woman died in a collision in Scunthorpe last night.

The accident occurred on Burringham Road, when a Silver Audi A4 convertible left the road and hit a tree at around 9.25pm.

A 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other occupants of the car were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "We would like to hear from anyone that may have witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage from the area at the time.

"We’re also keen to speak to the driver of a light coloured vehicle who may have seen the Audi just before the collision. Please call 101 quoting log 630 of 17 June".