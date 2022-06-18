Two teenagers have died following a two-vehicle crash near Spilsby in Lincolnshire.

The women, aged 18 and 19, were involved in the collision between a black Peugeot and a black Volvo on the A158 in Hagworthingham on Friday evening (June 17).

They were treated for their injuries but both later died. Their next of kin have been informed.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said: "We are saddened to confirm two women have died in a two-vehicle collision on the A158 in Hagworthingham, Spilsby.

"Other emergency services attended the scene, and the road was closed off into the early hours of Saturday while we dealt with the collision.

"We are now appealing for anyone who saw the collision or has dash cam footage to come forward. If you witnessed the incident or know anything that might help us in our investigations, please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police on by calling 101 quoting incident 402 of 17th June.

Or by emailing force.control@lincs.police.uk including the incident 402 of 17th June in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.