19-year-old charged with murder after man dies from serious injuries in Hull

A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man was found with serious injuries in a Hull street.

Officers were called to attend an incident on Sherburn Street, Hull, at around 5:30pm on Tuesday 14 June, following reports of concern for a man’s safety.

53-year-old Daniel Thomas, known by those close to him as ‘Mark’, was taken to hospital to receive treatment, but later died from his injuries.

Kieran Scott ,19, of Homethorpe, Hull has been charged with murder in connection with Mr Thomas' death. He will appear at Hull Magistrates Court tomorrow, Monday 20 June.

A second man arrested in connection with the incident has been released from police custody with no further action.