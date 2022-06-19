'Captain' Tobias Weller from Sheffield campaigns for accessible playgrounds

Young Sheffield fundraiser Tobias Weller has begun a campaign to create accessible playgrounds across the country.

He completed his latest challenge in the city's Endcliffe Park to raise money for a playground there and for one at the special school he attends.

11-year-old Tobias has cerebral palsy and autism and has already raised more than £150,000 for various charities.

"It's really important that all kids can access their local playground, you shouldn't leave anyone out, everyone should be included," he said.

Around 100 supporters and friends joined Tobias on a one kilometre walk around the park.

"Look at how many people have come to show their support, thanks everyone you are all awesome." he said.

Tobias's mother Ruth Garbutt said her son often came to Endcliffe Park but could not use the playground.

"We come to the park a lot and we want to change things for all kids with disabilities so they can use their local playground," she said.

Tobias Weller in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield

Tobias said he felt 'magnificent' after completing his challenge and urged people to join him.

"I love doing new challenges and raising money, knowing that I have helped other children is a lovely feeling," he said.

He earned the nickname Captain Tobias after being inspired by the lockdown fundraising of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, originally from Keighley.

His efforts have earned him the British Empire Medal which he received at Buckingham Palace in May.