Several fire crews have been dealing with a serious house fire near Selby.

Fire crews and police were called to the blaze on Manor Close in Camblesforth shortly after 5am this morning (June 19)

Crews from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue attended with assistance from Humberside Fire and Rescue, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and North Yorkshire Police.

Police say that the fire was brought under control shortly before 7.30am and crews are still in attendance damping down and ensuring scene safety.

Neighbours say a widow and her two sons live at the house. One of the sons is reported to have been seen in the street shouting for help as flames engulfed the detached two-storey property.Emergency crews have released few details, but North Yorkshire Police have taken over the investigation. Detectives have been going door to door asking neighbours if they witnessed the blaze.

Meanwhile fire crews have been using an aerial platform to remove loose and hazardous debris from the burnt out shell of the roof. It’s thought that will allow investigators to carry out a detailed forensic examination inside the house.

Anyone with information which could help the investigation is asked to call 101.