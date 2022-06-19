Police are investigating the deaths of two people in a house fire in North Yorkshire.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Manor Close in Camblesforth, near Selby, shortly after 5am on Sunday, 19 June.

As well as North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, crews from the Humberside and South Yorkshire brigades also dispatched.

But on Sunday night North Yorkshire Police confirmed two fatalities.

A spokesperson said: "Despite the efforts of firefighters and a local man to save their lives, two people sadly died at the scene. One man managed to escape the property and is currently receiving medical treatment.

"No neighbouring properties were damaged.

"Specialist teams from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue attended the incident to help with stabilisation of the property in order to assist the investigation process."

No further details about the identities of the victims has been released. Neighbours say a widow and her two sons lived at the house.

One of the sons is reported to have been seen in the street shouting for help as flames engulfed the detached two-storey property.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information as part of the investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information should call 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.