An 11-year-old boy has had emergency surgery after suffering serious knife injuries in an incident in a village near Harrogate.

The boy is in a stable condition in hospital as investigations continue in Beckwithshaw, police said.

A 40-year-old man who was also injured in the incident on Monday morning, 20 June, is under police guard.

Senior Investigating Officer Det Insp Steve Menzies, of the North Yorkshire Police Major Investigation Team, said: "I am relieved to say that following emergency surgery, the 11-year-old boy is now in a stable condition in hospital.

"The 40-year-old man remains in a serious condition and is under police guard.

Investigations at the house on Church Row, Beckwithshaw. Credit: ITV News

"Two other children aged 10 and 13, who were also in the house at the time of the incident, are being cared for by relatives and supported by specialist police officers.

“I can reassure the public that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and an investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of exactly what happened this morning."

The road was closed while emergency services attended the property on Monday morning.

Police said the incident was not connected to the nearby school.