An 11-year-old boy has suffered serious knife injuries in an incident in a North Yorkshire village.

A 40-year-old man was also hurt in the incident in Beckwithshaw on Monday morning, police said.

Officers were called to Church Row, Otley Road, near the village hall, at around 8.20am.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "On arrival [officers] found an 11-year-old boy and 40-year-old man with serious injuries believed to be sustained by a bladed article. Both males have been taken to hospital."

The road was closed while emergency services attended the property, and would remain closed for several hours, the spokesperson said.

The incident is not connected to a nearby school, police said.