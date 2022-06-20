The M62 in West Yorkshire was left gridlocked after a crash involving a number of vehicles.

The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway near junction 26 for Chain Bar at around midday on Monday, 20 June.

The carriageway was closed, with traffic diverted via the exit and entry slip roads.

Drivers were caught up in around nine miles of traffic, with some resorting to getting out of their cars.

National Highways tweeted: "Please allow extra time if travelling in the area as there's 9 miles of congestion with a 60 minute delay on approach."

The motorway was reopened shortly after 3pm.