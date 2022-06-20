Police are investigating reports that a newborn baby was found in a wheelie bin on an estate in Grimsby.The infant was discovered alive in a garden waste bin on Langton Close off, Nunsthorpe, on Sunday evening, according to the Grimsby Live website.It is understood a local resident found the baby among grass cuttings after hearing crying coming from the bin.

Humberside Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service responded and took the baby to hospital.

The baby's young mother was traced and was also taken to hospital.Police officers have been carrying out house-to-house enquiries.An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 4.58pm on 19 June, to a private address in Grimsby.

"The caller reported a medical emergency. We sent two crewed ambulances and two patients were taken to Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital.”Humberside Police has not confirmed the reports, but said officers attended calls of "concerns for safety".

A spokesperson said: "Assistance has been provided to those concerned. There are no issues or risks to the wider community."