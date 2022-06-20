Trains travelling from Rotherham were delayed after a lorry collided with a railway bridge.

The incident happened shortly before 11am on Monday, 20 June, when the high-sided vehicle hit the bridge which runs over Wath Road between Manvers and Mexborough.

The line between Swinton and Bolton-upon-Dearne was partially blocked as a result.

The bridge has a four-metre height limit and warning signs on approach due to similar incidents happening in recent years.

In a tweet Northern Rail said: "Due to a lorry colliding with a bridge between Swinton South Yorks and Bolton-Upon-Dearne the line is blocked. "Train services running through these stations will be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes."

As a result some replacement bus services were introduced and the trains travelling over the bridge had to do so at a reduced speed.

According to Northern Rail the line is now operating as intended.