Rail passengers are facing days of disruption with one of the largest rail strikes of the last decade.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) confirmed earlier this month that drivers would stage mass walk-outs in a row over pay, with more than a dozen operators taking part.

It is estimated that more than 50,000 workers will take part in the action, with cancellations and reduced services set to cause havoc for commuters.

Operators are urging passengers to avoid travelling on their services.

The roads are expected to be more heavily congested as a result of the strikes.

When are the strikes happening?

The strikes will take place on Tuesday, 21, Thursday, 22, and Saturday 25 June. The few trains that will be operating will only run from 7.30am to 6.30pm.

Around 60% of services will run on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, with trains starting later and terminating earlier.

What services are running?

Here are the services that will be running in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire:

Northern Rail

There are only six routes in our region being run by Northern Rail over the industrial action period. There will be no replacement bus services running. Services will be very limited, and trains will not start as early as normal and will finish much earlier than normal.

Darlington - Saltburn

York - Leeds

Ilkley - Bradford Forster Square - Leeds

Skipton - Bradford Forster Square -Leeds

Leeds - Sheffield

Leeds - Bradford Forster Square

You can see how you will be affected here.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER)

Over these dates LNER will run around 38% of its usual trains and they are likely to be very busy.

There are no LNER trains running from Hull, Brough, Selby, Harrogate, Horsforth, Bradford Forster Square, Skipton, Keighley or Shipley.

There will be limited services running from York, Leeds, Wakefield Westgate, Doncaster, Retford, Newark and Grantham.

You can check what services are running here.

TransPennine Express

Limited services will be running on TransPennine Express.

The North Route from Manchester Piccadilly to York is running a limited service with roughly one train departing from York every hour. The last train will leave at 16:15 and the last to arrive into York will be at 18:06.

The South Route from Cleethorpes to Sheffield will also be affected with the last train leaving Cleethorpes at 16:24 and arriving at Sheffield at 18:06. The last train to leave Sheffield will be at 16:11 and will arrive at Cleethorpes at 17:50.

The following stations will be completely closed with no services calling there on strike days:

Yarm

Scarborough

Seamer

Malton

Selby

Brough

Hull (the bus station will remain open)

You can see exactly how the services are affected here.

Cross Country

There will be significant disruption on Cross Country trains over the strike period. The route which serves parts of Yorkshire will still be running but on a reduced timetable.

One train will be running each hour from York, Leeds, Wakefield Westgate, Sheffield and Chesterfield. No Cross Country services will be running out of Oakham and Stamford.

More details on how the service will be affected can be found here.

East Midlands Railway

One service will run every hour from Sheffield and Chesterfield to London St Pancras. The first train to leave Sheffield will be at 9:00 with the last train leaving at 18:00. The last train to arrive at Sheffield will be 17:44.

You can see more details on how the service will be affected here.

Grand Central Railway

Grand Central Railway are running a reduce service on both of their routes over the week.

There are three services running for each route, meaning people can travel to and from Northallerton, Thirsk, York, Doncaster and Wakefield Kirkgate.

The last train from London King's Cross on the West Riding route is at 15:40 and the last train on the North East route is at 14:24.

You can see more on their website

Hull Trains

Hull Trains will be operating a significantly reduced timetable due to industrial action. They will only be operating between Doncaster and London King's Cross on 21, 23 and 25 June between 7:30 and 18:30.

No trains on the service will call between Hull and Selby. Trains will only call at Doncaster, Retford, Grantham and King's Cross.

More details can be found on the Hull Trains website.

