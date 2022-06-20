Residents of a Rotherham suburb could be fined if they leave household waste bins out on the street after they have been emptied.

A public spaces protection order (PSPO) – in place for the last three years – has been renewed in the Eastwood area to crack down on anti-social behaviour.

And it includes a new instruction to residents to remove their bins from the street after an increase in pest problems in the area.

The PSPO was first introduced in June 2019 in the Fitzwilliam Road area. Rotherham Council's cabinet approved the renewal of the order by a further three years at a meeting on Monday, 20 June.

It gives the council the authority to hand out fines for breaching the conditions, including using loud, foul or abusive language, shouting, screaming or "acting in a rowdy and inconsiderate manner" and acting in a drunken manner"

The newest condition to be added relates to bins being left on the street after collection, which the council says is leading to pests, waste accumulation and fly-tipping.

'A known contributor to pests'

The report said: "The street scene in the area, anecdotally from residents, councillors, partners and officers is suffering as a consequence.

"The failure to responsibly manage waste and waste receptacles is a known contributor to pests, alongside contributing to waste accumulation and fly-tipping issues."

It means bins must not be left outside the confines of a person's property except for between 6pm the day before collection and 9pm on the day of collection.

"It is acknowledged that on occasion bins may be missed for collection or collections may be delayed," the report added.

"The condition has been designed in this way to ensure enforcement does not take place in the circumstances outside of the control of the resident in question."

Sam Barstow, head of community safety and regulatory services told today's meeting: "This is to try and control the way in which residents present their bins, so we reduce the impact of having bins on the street for a long period of time.

"In that particular area there are often narrow footpaths.

"It has a real impact in terms of accessibility and mobility around the area, as well as the associated nuisance that it causes."

