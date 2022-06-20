Sheffield golfer Matt Fitzpatrick wins the US Open to clinch first major

Englan's Matt Fitzpatrick has claimed his first major golf title after winning the 122nd US Open at Brookline.

The Sheffield golfer produced a moment of magic on the 13th green to draw level with American Will Zalatoris with a 50-foot birdie putt before moving ahead at the 15th.

"The feeling's out of this world," the 27-year-old said. "It is so cliche, but it's stuff you dream of as a kid. To achieve it, I can retire a happy man tomorrow.

"It's what you grow up dreaming of winning and I've worked so hard for such a long time.

"I had the big monkey on my back of not winning over here, it's all everybody talked about and to do it in a major, there's nothing better."

Fitzpatrick carded his third 68 of the week to finish six under par, a shot ahead of playing partner Will Zalatoris and world number one Scottie Scheffler, who both narrowly missed birdie putts on the 18th to force a play-off.

Fitzpatrick's victory means he joins 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus as the only players to have won the US Amateur and US Open on the same course.

Nicklaus achieved the feat at Pebble Beach in 1961 and 1972, while Fitzpatrick won the US Amateur at Brookline in 2013 with his brother Alex on the bag.

"Any time you're sharing a record with Jack Nicklaus, it's unbelievable," Fitzpatrick added.

"So for me to have that as well is incredible. He called me up at the presentation to congratulate me. Coming from someone like that, it means the world."

The last Englishmen to win a major gold tournament was also from Sheffield - when Danny Willett won the Masters in 2016.