A German exchange student died along with the pilot when a helicopter crashed in a field in North Yorkshire.

An investigation is underway after the aircraft came down off Bentham Road, near Burton in Lonsdale, close to the Lancashire border, shortly before midday on Monday, 20 June.

The pilot, named locally as 66-year-old Ian MacDonald, died in the incident. He was carrying a 16-year-old student from Berlin, named as Admarsu, who was staying with a local family as part of a farming exchange programme.

Admarsu's family has been informed of the tragedy.

Emergency services at the scene near Burton in Lonsdale. Credit: Twitter/@bezberesford

Residents have described their shock following the incident.

Parish councillor Peter Thompson said: "There is a sense of shock at the moment. The village is quite subdued.

"Admarsu had really absorbed himself into village life – he had been involved in our Jubilee Weekend celebrations and was on our pub quiz team. He had really become part of the village."

He said Mr MacDonald was a highly experienced pilot and valued member of the village community who had been involved in managing the village shop.

The cause of the accident, which happened during a leisure flight, has yet to be determined and investigations are continuing.

An air ambulance at the site of the crash in Burton in Lonsdale. Credit: Twitter/@bezberesford

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch is leading the investigation.

A spokesperson said yesterday: "We have been notified of an accident near Burton in Lonsdale, North Yorkshire involving a light helicopter.

"An investigation has been launched and a team of inspectors are travelling to the accident site to begin making enquiries."

