A fly-tipper has been fined nearly £3,000 after being caught on camera dumping the remains of a cannabis factory in Huddersfield.

Naveen Mohammed from Doncaster was filmed by hidden CCTV at the site on South Cross Road discarding waste used to produce cannabis plants, including soil, lighting, ventilation equipment and fertilisers.

Much of the rubbish was in distinctive heavyweight green plastic bags.

Kirklees Council had installed hidden CCTV along with signs explaining the area was under surveillance, after the site had become a hot-spot for fly-tippers.

When the footage was downloaded it showed items, including the distinctive green bags, being taken from a Ford Transit van, and launched onto the banking off South Cross Road in the exact location of the reported fly tip.

Enquiries into the number plate of the vehicle showed that it had been hired in Huddersfield, from where officers obtained Mohammed’s name and address.

Although Mohammed failed to attend court on numerous occasions, he was found guilty in his absence, finally arrested on a warrant, and brought to Kirklees Magistrates Court for sentencing.

He was fined £1,754, with a victim surcharge of £175 and was ordered to pay clearance and legal costs of £900.

Cllr Naheed Mather, cabinet member for the environment said: “It is quite remarkable that people think they can drive into Kirklees and dump their rubbish here and get away with it.

"Fly-tippers need to understand that we have a very proactive team of officers who are using a variety of techniques to identify and prosecute criminals such as Mr Mohammed. If we find you dumping rubbish in our district, no matter where you live, we will do all in our power to track you down and make you pay."