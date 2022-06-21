Police investigating the discovery of a human skull in a pond on farmland near Louth say it could have been there for many years.

Officers were called to the remote farmland near to Pear Tree Lane at Fulstow on Thursday 16 June, after a member of the public spotted a bone in the water.

Officers remain at the scene while investigations continue

Lincolnshire police said they believe the skull is human but were carrying out further in-depth tests.

A spokesperson said:"We believe this maybe a human skull that has been at the site for many years, but we cannot confirm this until forensic examination has taken place. This can take several weeks."

A cordon which was in place for several days has now been removed but officers remain at the scene.

