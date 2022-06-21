A 31-year-old man who confronted a group of youths for causing a disturbance in a Leeds park has been stabbed.

The man needed hospital treatment for injuries to his back, shoulder and face after complaining about noise and anti-social behaviour.

Officers were called to Lodge Terrace, Trentham Park in Beeston, on Monday 20 June at around 10.35pm following the "unprovoked" attack.

A cordon was put in place while forensic examinations were carried out but it has now been removed.

Police said they are looking for five black youths aged between 18 and 20 in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: "This was a completely unprovoked attack on the victim after he complained about the group’s behaviour causing a disturbance in the area late at night.

"We are treating this incident very seriously and carrying out extensive enquiries to identify and arrest those responsible.

"We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the group in the park and has any information that could assist in identifying them.

"We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable concern in the community, and we are working closely with our colleagues on the local neighbourhood policing team who will be maintaining an increased presence in the area to reassure people."

