A teenage boy who was arrested over a crash in West Yorkshire which left three people dead is not yet well enough to be interviewed, police have said.

The 15-year-old remains in hospital after the incident on the M606, near Bradford, on 13 June.

A suspected stolen Ford Transit van crashed head-on into a taxi while travelling the wrong way along the southbound carriageway after it drove away from police at around 10.45pm.

Both the driver and a passenger in the taxi died in the incident.

Emergency services were called to the M606 at around 10.45pm.

Today West Yorkshire Police formally named them as Sohail Ali, 28, of Bradford, and Simon McHugh, 48, of Huddersfield.

Kyden Leadbeater, 18, from Bradford, who was a passenger in the van, also died.

Det Insp Paul Conroy, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, appealed for witnesses who saw the van driving on Bradford Road in Birkenshaw before the collision to come forward. He said: "This is a very tragic incident where three people have lost their lives, our thoughts are with their families at this time.

Recovery work after the collision on the M606.

"Our investigation into the road traffic collision is ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who saw the Ford Transit van prior to the collision to come forward.

"We are keen to get any dash cam footage or any social media footage of the driving prior to the collision or the collision itself."

He added: "The 15-year-old arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving remains in hospital and we will look to interview him when he is fit and able."

Anyone with information should call police via 101.

West Yorkshire Police has referred itself to the watchdog the Independent Office of Police Conduct over the incident.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.