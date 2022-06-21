The Lincolnshire Show returns in earnest this year, with tens of thousands of people expected to enjoy the cream of the crop of the region's agricultural heritage.

Around 60,000 people are expected to attend the event in what should be largely good weather, bringing an anticipated £3.5m to the local economy.

There will be a royal purple theme to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

When is the Lincolnshire Show?

This year's show will take place on Wednesday, 22 June, and Thursday, 23 Jun3. It will be the first show since 2019 due to the pandemic. The show opens at 8am on both days, with gates closing at 6pm.

Where is it held?

Taking place at the Lincolnshire Showground, the event takes place just north of Lincoln, about 15 minutes drive from the city centre.

2019's Lincolnshire Show saw youngsters compete in a Shetland Pony Grand National Credit: PA

What can you do there?

The Lincolnshire show covers a vast array of interests from livestock and animal showcasing to classic vehicles and musical performances. Here's a breakdown of what's on this year:

Around 600 stalls and 2,500 animal entries

Hurricane and Spitfire flypasts

Atkinson Action Horses, Showjumping and BMX displays

Parade of Hounds

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue Band

RAF Falcons parachute display team

Artists performing on stage

Samples of food and drink

Live cookery demonstrations from local chefs

History of the Show

The Lincolnshire Show dates back to July 29 1869 and started out by touring around local towns such as Scunthorpe, Skegness and Louth.

In 1959 the first show was held at Lincolnshire Showground with the price for visitors doubled to 10 shillings (50 pence).

The show has been cancelled four times in its history. World War Two saw a stop to festivities as did foot and mouth disease in 2001 before Covid saw a three-year hiatus.

Here you can see ITV Calendar footage of the show in 1995, featuring some locals enjoying a specially-brewed strawberry beer.

How can you get there?

Considering the rail strikes that are having a heavy impact upon travel in our region, even more congestion than usual on the roads is expected.

The showground is located just off the A15 close to the villages of Riseholme and Scampton.

From the North take the M62 to junction 35 and follow signs for the M180. At J4 of the M180, take the A15 to the Showground.

From the South take the A46 towards Lincoln before joining the A15, while visitors arriving form the West can use the A57.

Having closed the A15, A46 and A631 to all vehicles except show traffic, show organisers said: "Please follow the directions and instructions that are given by Traffic Marshalls. Plan to approach to the Showground the way you wish to depart."

The show area boasts four car parks (Black, Green, Brown and White) with extended bus services also on offer from Lincoln and Gainsborough, including a shuttle service from Lincoln's Central Bus Station.