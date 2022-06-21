Tributes have been paid to a young woman who died when the car she was in left a road before hitting trees.

The incident happened on Friday evening, 17 June, when a silver Audi A4 convertible crashed off Burringham Road, Scunthorpe.

A 24-year-old woman, named as Shannon Hunt, died. Three other people in the car suffered serious injuries.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of the crash. Credit: MEN Media

Tributes have been left at the scene with one reading: "Rest in peace Shan. Be with your mum and dad. Thinking of the family."Friends also posted tributes online saying: "Rest in peace Shannon. Heaven has gained a beautiful angel. You will be so deeply missed baby girl."

Humberside Police are appealing for information, including the driver of another car.

A spokesperson said: "Following further lines of enquiry to identify a witness driving a light-coloured vehicle, officers are now particularly keen to speak to the driver of what they believe to be of red Nissan Micra which is thought to have seen the Audi just before the collision."

