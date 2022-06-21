The families of two teenage friends who died in a crash in Lincolnshire have paid tribute to them.

Jennifer Woodhouse, 18, from Alfreton in Derbyshire, and 19-year-old Lara Meldrum, from the Arnold area of Nottinghamshire, were involved in a crash on the A158 at Hagworthingham near Spilsby, on Friday, 17 June.

It happened when a black Peugeot and a black Volvo collided at around 7pm.

They were both due to attend Sheffield Hallam University next year.

Lara's family described them as "friends to the end".

Lara Meldrum. Credit: Family handout

In a statement they said: "Having finished their A Level exams, Lara and Jennifer had a summer of fun ahead before they headed off together to study at Sheffield Hallam University in September. A day trip to the seaside ended so tragically."

Described as a "fun loving girl", Lara played for Nottingham ice hockey club and worked in a McDonald's restaurant.

The family's statement added: "The shy girl who went for her interview blossomed and her colleagues were soon charmed by that contagious smile and fun. She worked hard so that she could save money to pay for holidays with her friends, nights out and for her new found love of clothes.

"Every colour of Crocs that you could buy and a hoodie to match them!

"We will miss her jumping on our bed every night to chat before we slept. We will miss her taking days to bring her washing and dishes down.

"We will miss her stealing our phones and taking random pictures without us knowing. We will miss her charming ability to get a lift to college despite having just been given money for the bus."

Jennifer Woodhouse Credit: Family handout

Jennifer’s family said she was a "force of nature" and a "beautifully kind-hearted, hard-working, caring and empathetic young woman with the whole world ahead of her."

In a statement they said: "She was our beautiful, little star. We are all privileged to have had her in our lives. She was absolutely hilariously funny with an intelligent sense of humour that never failed."

Jennifer volunteered at the charity Barnardos before working in a cafe, a pub and most recently Pizza Express.

The statement added: "The world is a better place for having had her in it and she will be missed terribly. She was an incredible human who blessed all that got to know her kindness, her intelligent empathy, her charm, her humour, and her complete radiance which made us all be better people."

Police are continuing to investigate the crash and have appealed for witnesses.

