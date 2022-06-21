Tributes have been paid to a young woman who was killed in a car crash, leaving behind the younger sister she had cared for following the death of their parents.

Alice Birchall, 22, from Crossgates in Leeds, died in hospital after being critically injured in the incident on Manston Lane, Leeds, on Saturday, 18 June.

The collision involved the grey Nissan Juke Alice was driving and a grey Audi RS Q3. The driver of the Audi, a 34-year-old man, and his passenger, an eight-year-old girl, suffered serious injuries and remain in hospital.

In a statement, Alice’s family said she had become a "guardian" for her younger sister, Amy, after their parents died.

The statement described her as "the most caring and considerate young woman you would ever wish to meet".

It added: "She protected Amy with her whole heart and cared for her so very well.

"Alice is loved by more than an army of people. Alice’s life was finally coming together. She had graduated from university with a history degree and she had just secured her dream job working in fine jewellery, which she was due to start in two weeks’ time.

Alice Birchall had recently graduated from university. Credit: Family handout

“Alice was the happiest she had ever been with her whole future in front of her. This incident has left Amy devastated at the loss of her guardian but more importantly her best friend. The whole family is in shock and have no words that could truly understand the cruelty of the situation. Alice deserved so much better than what happened."

The incident is being investigated by West Yorkshire Police's Major Collision Enquiry Team and officers have appealed for witnesses.

A spokesperson said: "They are particularly keen to hear from anyone with vehicle dashcam or home CCTV or doorbell camera footage showing the grey Audi RS Q3 on the route it took along Whitkirk Lane, Austhorpe Lane and Manston Lane in the direction of William Parkin Way and The Springs retail park, between about 8.35pm and the time of the collision shortly before 8.43pm."

Anyone with information should contact the team via 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.