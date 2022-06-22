The parents of a three-month-old baby have urged others to be vigilant after their daughter was hit by flying grass fragments after a brick was thrown at a moving train.

Esme Emmerson was with her parents, Jason and Kristina, when the Hull-bound train was attacked on Monday, 20 June.

The family were travelling home from a day out in Beverley when the carriage was hit by a brick near Snuff Mill Lane, causing glass to fall into Esme's pram.The incident, described as "totally reckless" by train bosses, did not cause her serious injury.

3 week old Esme and her family were travelling home from a day out when their carriage was struck by a brick. Credit: HullLive/MEN

But her parents are calling on the people responsible to hand themselves in.Miss Vojsovicova said: We were in shock. I’m just so grateful that Esme wasn’t seriously hurt. I want whoever did this to know the impact of their actions.“It’s a reminder to all parents to make sure to keep your kids safe as anything can happen while travelling with people doing this crazy stuff."

Northern, which operates the Bridlington-to-Hull service, said the train had been taken out of service following the attack.

The Northern train was taken out of service temporarily for repairs following the incident.

British Transport Police are investigating.

Chief Insp Graham Bridges said: "This was a very serious incident that could have had devastating consequences. "Throwing bricks and stones at trains is an incredibly dangerous and reckless thing to do.

"We are working hard to identify those responsible."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.