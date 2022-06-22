Hollywood star Colin McFarlane swapped the film set for a field to judge a poetry competition at the Lincolnshire Show.

The 60-year-old actor – best known for his roles in two films of Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy – picked out seven-year-old Sophia, from Walton St Mary's, as the winner.

Voice of ITV's hit show The Cube, McFarlane told ITV News: "I call myself now an honorary Lincolnshire yellow-belly because I've been here so long."

Sophia's poem, called Happy and Glorious was written to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. It celebrates Her Majesty's love of corgi dogs and Prince Philip.

Happy and Glorious

Sixth of February 1952

A date to remember for me and for you,

So lets all celebrate and cheer with glee,

For our beautiful Queen Elizebeth's platinum jubilee.

2nd of June 1953, a day bursting with elation,

A country gathered together for a royal coronation,

A strong young lady with love and good health,

From this day on, the leader of the commonwealth.

Her husband Prince Phillip, also known as the Duke,

73 years of marriage, far from a fluke,

Til death do us part, he stood by her side,

A loyal rock to his beautiful bride.

On Christmas day each and every year,

She addresses the nation to spread festive cheer,

We see her on stamps and her face is on money,

I love her little corgi dogs, they are so cute and so funny.

This year we come together to dance and applaud,

To a magnificent monarch that is loved and adored,

Bunting and flags, so many to be seen,

As we sing loud and proud 'God Save the Queen'.

Lincolnshire's showpiece event is taking place on 22 and 23 June with lots for an expected crowd of 60,000 to take in and enjoy.

The show is about more than just agriculture, with local art, history, music and poetry all celebrated at the two-day event.