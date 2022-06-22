Police have launched a manhunt after two people were injured in a machete attack in Lincoln.

Officers were called to St Peters Avenue in the Moorland area of Lincoln just before 9.30pm on Tuesday, 21 June.

Lincolnshire Police said specialist officers found a man in his 20s with a wound to his leg and a man in his 50s who had suffered a fracture to his skull and jaw.

A spokesperson said: "Both received emergency care at the scene and are receiving hospital treatment. The suspects had already left the scene, and a search to locate them is now underway."

They said it was an "isolated incident" involving people known to one another.