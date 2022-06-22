Police are still looking for two men after concerns were raised for their safety following reports of a kidnapping in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police received reports of an altercation outside Marks and Spencer on Ecclesall Road at 7.30pm on Monday, during which one of the men was forced in to a silver van.

Det Chief Insp Jim Bateman appealed for the public's help to find the two suspected victims.

He said continued: "We need your help in identifying the two men involved and ensuring they are safe and well. I would ask anyone who has knowledge of this incident to contact us with information so we can carry out welfare checks as soon as possible.

“Meanwhile we are gathering witness reports from those on Ecclesall Road and are treating it as an absolute priority to trace the van."

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap.

Anyone with information should call 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

