Play Brightcove video

Adeel Habib's YouTube channel amassed 68,000 subscribers

A YouTuber who uploaded videos of his own dangerous driving in high-performance cars on busy public roads has been jailed.

Adeel Habib, 25, from Harehills in Leeds, pleaded guilty to both dangerous driving and a relatively rare offence of encouraging dangerous driving over a series of videos on his YouTube channel Certi Drivers.

Clips showed him driving a range of high-powered cars dangerously on public roads, including at excessive speeds, weaving in and out of traffic, racing other drivers and ignoring red lights.

He took part in illegal car meets across West Yorkshire that attracted large numbers of people to industrial estates and retail parks.

Adeel Habib has been jailed. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

The Sunday evening events generally started from Habib’s Certi Touch workshop, in Florence Street, Harehills.

Habib, who had more than 68,000 Youtube subscribers, admitted offences between December 2020 and October 2021.

He was sentenced to 27 months, and was disqualified from driving.

He is already serving four years imprisonment for his part in a drugs supply conspiracy.

Inspector Richard Horn, who leads the Leeds North-East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "He was absolutely shameless about it and showed utter contempt for law-abiding road users and the law by regularly posting videos of his antics to impress his many followers.

"We hope his conviction and the sentence he has received will provide some source of reassurance to the public who I am sure will have been horrified by his dangerous driving and glamourising of it.

"It should also send a very clear message to those who think they can take part in and promote criminal behaviour in this way without having to face the consequences."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.