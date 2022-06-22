A pair of young sheep-farming brothers who took the day off school to take part in the Lincolnshire Show have been rewarded with a rosette.

Seven-year-old Samuel and four-year-old Benjamin Brook wowed judges in the sheep ring on Thursday as Lincolnshire's most prestigious agricultural show returned after a three-year hiatus.

Striding back into the classroom, the young brothers will be able to show off a sixth-place rosette won after showing their Lincoln Longwool sheep.

Samuel told us: "Sixth place it's not that bad because it's all about having fun. They made me proud."

Lincoln Longwool sheep are considered a vulnerable breed because they are so highly concentrated in Lincolnshire

Watching on was the brothers' grandad, Peter Ellis. Recently retired through ill health, he said the shows were his life.

In total the boys paraded six lambs, two ewes and four rams this year.

The Lincolnshire Show sold over 10,000 tickets before the two-day event with around 60,000 visitors expected over the course of the two-day event.

