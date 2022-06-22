Voters go to polls in Wakefield by-election

Polls have opened in the Wakefield by-election.

Fifteen candidates are up for election for the currently vacant seat, with polling stations open until 10pm.

The constituency, which has an electorate of around 70,000, was won by the Conservatives in 2019, having been Labour-held since 1932.

The result is expected in the early hours of Friday morning.

The by-election is one of two taking place at the same time.

Voters in Tiverton and Honiton in Devon are also electing a new MP. The constituency has been a Conservative-voting area since the 1920s and was won by the Tories with a majority of 24,239 votes in 2019.

Where can I vote?

A polling card should have been delivered to your registered voting address with the information of your assigned polling station.

Your polling station can be found here along with other voting information. You can only vote at the station stated on your polling card.

What do I need to vote in person?

Although your polling card has vital information on it, you do not need it to vote.

If you are voting in person, make your way to your assigned polling station between 7am and 10pm.

Give your name and address to the staff inside the polling station when you arrive.

You’ll be given a ballot paper containing a list of the candidates you can vote for.

You do not need ID to vote.

Can someone vote on my behalf?

It is possible to have someone you trust vote for you through a proxy vote.

You can apply for a proxy vote if you have a medical condition or disability, if you are unable to get out of work or military service or you are not in the area when voting is taking place.

Although the deadline for applying for a standard proxy vote has passed, you can apply for an emergency proxy vote up until 5pm on voting day if your circumstances suddenly change. This needs to be signed off by a healthcare professional or your employer to be eligible.