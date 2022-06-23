A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after allegedly crashing into a house on a Harrogate street, demolishing the front wall and hitting two parked cars.

North Yorkshire Police attended Kingsley Drive, Harrogate, just before 1am on Wednesday, 22 June.

A black Audi A1 car had left the road and collided with parked cars and the front wall with so much force that the garage behind them was damaged too.

The driver of the Audi fled the scene, but officers, with the help of a police dog, arrested a man nearby.

The 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and has been released under investigation while our enquiries continue.