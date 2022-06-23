A father-of-three from Grimsby has told how he was so shocked after finding out about a £1million lottery win while eating breakfast that he still went to work.

Calum Forrington and his wife, Kayleigh, who have been married less than a year, are now making plans for the future after their EuroMillions win on 17 June.

Mr Foington, 37, said: "It wasn’t until the following morning when I was eating my cereal before work that I remembered to check my online account.

"I was in complete shock when I scrolled down and saw my EuroMillions ticket was a winner. We both completely freaked out and I had to go outside to get some air.

"Still in complete shock, I went into work and told my boss what had happened – he must’ve realised I was unlikely to get any work done that day so sent me home to sort everything out and try to get my head around it all."

The couple plan to spend some of the money on a surprise trip for their kids to Disneyland Credit: This is Influential

Mr Forrington said he would spend some of the money on driving lessons, a new car for his wife, a trip to Disneyland for their three children and their first dream home together, having previously struggled to get on the property ladder.

He said: "I’d been saving for a special holiday for the family, with the hope of perhaps going next year – but now we can bring this forward to this summer, so we can’t wait to tell the kids what we have planned!"

They also plan to visit Rome for their first wedding anniversary in September, after first visiting the city together before they became parents.

Calum, who lost both his parents 18 years ago, said he believed the win signalled a change of luck.

He added: "Losing my parents was obviously devastating for me and I could never face going to visit their grave until more recently, just before I married Kayleigh.

"We cleaned it all up and got it looking much better for them – since then, everything just seems to have fallen into place.

"I started a new job that I love, we’ve had an amazing first year of marriage and, of course, we’ve won £1million. It feels like my parents are watching over me."

"I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason and I’m looking forward to using our win to help build an amazing future for our children."

