Emergency services in West Yorkshire are warning of a rise in accidental drownings as a new report reveals a high proportion of casualties are men.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said there the number of fatalities in Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire had gone up by four year-on-year. In West Yorkshire there have been nine more deaths this year than the three-year average.

The service has launched a new campaign, #BeWaterAware to teach people about the importance of water safety.

Jemma Burgess, district prevention manager at West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Nearly 50% of people who accidentally drowned in 2020 had no intention of entering the water. Cold water shock, the pull of flowing water and other hidden dangers can cause even the strongest swimmers to drown.

"Even on a warm day the temperature in open water can remain very cold, causing a physical reaction which can make it difficult to control breathing and make it difficult to swim."

There were 23 accidental drownings in Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire and 57 water rescue incidents attended in West Yorkshire in 2021.

The figures also show a high proportion of casualties in these incidents are males aged under 20.

In West Yorkshire, 89% of accidental drownings were male.

Firefighters are giving educational talks and delivering a simulated water rescue exercise on the River Aire.

Chris Bell, assistant district commander said: "If someone is in trouble in the water, call 999 and ask for fire, as we have the specialist rescue equipment and are the quickest route to avoid delays and save vital minutes.

"Understand the risks when you’re around open water, and if you do get into trouble, float to live: Lean back into the water, extend your arms and control your breathing, then call and ask for help. Never enter the water to attempt a rescue.

"We’re lucky to have lots of open water sites around our region and this can be enjoyed if people understand how to stay safe."

