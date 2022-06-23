A suspected paedophile who has been on the run for eight months after failing to appear in court in Lincolnshire has been arrested in northern Portugal.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of 53-year-old Alistair Riggott, of Grosvenor Road, Skegness, by Boston Magistrates' Court in October last year.

He fled after being charged with offences including attempting to cause a child to watch an image of sexual activity, attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity, attempting to engage a child in sexual communication and making and possessing of indecent images of children.

Riggott was arrested on Tuesday by the Portuguese Judicial Police Fugitive Team in a joint operation with the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Det Insp David Mckean, of Lincolnshire Police, said: "The intensive combined efforts of our officers, colleagues in Portugal and the NCA led to this positive result and we are very grateful for the support.

"It’s an important message of reassurance to the public that we will do all in our power to ensure that a suspect is brought before the courts. It’s also a warning to fugitives that we will not give up the search until they are captured, wherever they may try to hide."

Riggott remains in police custody in Portugal pending extradition proceedings.

