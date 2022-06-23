A 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted as she walked home from school in Sheffield, police have said.

The girl was on a path leading from Stradbroke Road to Coisley Hill, in the Birley area of the city, at around 3pm on Tuesday, 21 June, when the attack happened.

She reported that a man grabbed her by the throat, before sexually assaulting her.

Det Insp Chris Ronayne, who is leading the investigation, said: "The victim of this attack has shown great bravery in reporting this to us and she continues to be supported by her family and specialist services.

"We want to hear from anyone who was in that area at the time of the attack and may have noticed something suspicious to please get in touch with us.

"Did you see someone loitering in the area or acting suspiciously?

"We are particularly keen to speak to two school girls who the victim saw as she walked along the path. Please come forward and speak to us as you could help us with our investigation."

The attacker is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall, muscular, with red blotches on his face, blue-grey eyes and greying stubble.

He was wearing a black, long-sleeved jumper, black or grey trousers or jeans, dark coloured shoes or boots, a black beanie hat with a fold around the rim, and a black face covering.

Det Insp Ronayne added: "We understand incidents like this are of real concern to the community. We have a dedicated team of specialist officers and staff working on the investigation and you will see increased patrols in the local area to support you."

Anyone with any information should call police on 101.