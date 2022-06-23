A woman who moved to East Yorkshire to escape her "violent and abusive" ex-partner was "petrified" when he turned up at her new home, an inquest into her death has heard.Jessica Louise Laverack, known as Jessie, moved to Beverley from Rotherham in 2017, to escape her ex-boyfriend Patrick Walsh.

But he later sent a letter to her new house and then turned up unannounced.Miss Laverack was found dead on 2 February, 2018.

Her death was subject to a domestic homicide review, an investigation held in cases where a death may be related to an abusive relationship. It was the first review of its kind in the area.Miss Laverack's inquest, at Hull Coroner's Court, heard Mr Walsh found out where she lived in September 2017.

He is alleged to have tried to see and take Miss Laverack's pet dog, who she was so close to that she previously turned down a place at a women's refuge because no pets were allowed.

The court was told she was classed as a "high risk" case by local agencies because of the suggestions of domestic violence – allegations denied by Mr Walsh. An East Riding Domestic Violence and Abuse Partnership (DVAP) worker assigned to her case said she was"petrified" and scared of leaving her home after Mr Walsh had found out where she lived.

It was reported that she had suicidal thoughts during autumn 2017 and was in touch with mental health services.DVAP organised extra security measures for her property, including outdoor lighting and an alarm system.

In an appointment with her DVAP caseworker a week prior to her death, Miss Laverack said she was excited for the future, including plans to work with Guide Dogs for The Blind. She was also in the process of enrolling into rehab to tackle an addiction to alcohol.

A fundraiser in aid of the charity Mind was organised by Miss Laverack's sister after her death and raised more than £1,700.

She described her as "fun, loving and adventurous" and said: "My life and families lives changed forever that day and we’re completely heartbroken. I don’t think I could ever describe the sadness and pain we feel as a family every second of the day."The inquest continues.