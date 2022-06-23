Four members of a West Yorkshire-based right wing terror cell who advocated racist violence and the manufacture and possession of weapons have been jailed.

Daniel Wright, Liam Hall, Stacey Salmon and Samuel Whibley were found guilty of a combined total of eighteen offences following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

During the eleven-week trial, the jury heard how the defendants came together in a private online chat group to share extreme right-wing views and propaganda, influence and indoctrinate others and endorse the use of violence.

They were caught after being exposed by an undercover police officer.

Following their arrest in May 2021 by Counter Terrorism Policing North East, a partially constructed 3D printed firearm was recovered from the home of Hall and Salmon in Keighley, West Yorkshire.

Police uncovered a partially created 3D printed gun. Credit: Counter Terrorism Police North East

Examination by a specialist confirmed that, despite being incomplete, the weapon could have proved lethal if fully assembled.

Other weapons were also recovered from the homes of the defendants, in addition to chemicals, practical guides for making explosives and extreme right-wing texts and videos.

Daniel Wright, 30, of Whinfield Avenue, Keighley, was found guilty of seven offences including manufacturing a firearm. He was jailed for 12 years.

Liam Hall, 31, of Hill Top Walk, Keighley, was found guilty of manufacturing a firearm and possessing a firearm and was jailed for six years.

Stacey Salmon, 30, also of Hill Top Walk, was found guilty of possessing a firearm and was sentenced to three years.

Chemicals and guides to making explosives were found. Credit: Counter Terrorism Police North East

Samuel Whibley, 29, of Derwen Deg, Menai Bridge, Anglesey, was found guilty of eight terrorism offences including encouraging terrorism and disseminating a terrorist publication encouraging terrorism. He was jailed for 10 years.

Temporary Det Chief Supt Peter Craig said: "We work tirelessly to identify individuals who have an extremist mindset and threaten the safety and unity of our diverse communities.

"Anyone found to be engaging in terrorist activity, or violent extremism in any form, can expect to be identified and put before the courts."