Sheffield United say two of their players have been charged over alleged incidents that took place in the aftermath of the club's play-off defeat by Nottingham Forest.

The Blades said they were "disappointed" to learn that strikers Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster had been charged by Nottinghamshire Police. The players "strenuously deny" the allegations, the club said.

The charges, which have yet to be specified, relate to alleged incidents on the pitch at the City Ground in Nottingham after United lost on penalties to Forest on 18 May.

McBurnie, 26, and Brewster, 22, were on the sidelines as fans invaded the pitch.

United captain Billy Sharp was assaulted during the melee that followed, an incident which led to a Forest fan being jailed.

Nottingham Forest fans celebrate on the pitch after they reach the play off final Credit: PA

Sheffield United said in a statement that both McBurnie and Brewster had "voluntarily engaged in interviews with Nottinghamshire Police in the aftermath of the fixture".

The club added that it was working with others to address concerns about pitch invasions, following a number of similar incidents at other grounds, including at Everton, where Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was involved in a clash with a fan.

It said: "Brewster and McBurnie strenuously deny the charges brought against them and football manager Paul Heckingbottom, who wrote letters to the League Managers' Association, the Professional Footballers' Association, the EFL and FA following a number of pitch invasions last month, including one involving Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira, is continuing discussions with key stakeholders in a bid to better protect players and staff in their place of work."

Nottinghamshire Police have been contacted for comment.

